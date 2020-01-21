When launching the Kerala Bank logo at a function in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala Bank is a collaborative alternative to for-profit banks. He added that Kerala Bank will be the number one bank in the state.

Kerala bank logo. (Image: Twitter / @ drthomasisaac)

The Kerala Bank logo was launched by the State Prime Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Monday, January 20. The logo indicates the number one ‘1’ and has 14 points representing the 14 cooperative district banks that have joined with the State Cooperative Bank to form the Kerala Bank.

Vijayan said: “Currently, the State Bank of India (SBI) leads with 1,216 branches and a total investment of Rs 1.53 billion rupees. The Kerala bank, in the first phase, will have 825 branches and will have an investment of Rs 65,000 crore ”.

The Kerala Bank logo was shared by Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on his Twitter. The tweet said: “The Kerala Bank logo launched by CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The 14 points represent the cooperative banks of the district that have amalgamated with the state cooperative Bank to form the Kerala Bank. It will be the NUMBER ONE Kerala Bank. It also reflects the aspirations of the people to be the N ° ONE “.

The Kerala Bank logo launched by CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The 14 points represent the district cooperative banks that have merged with the state cooperative bank to form the Kerala bank. It will be the bank number ONE of Kerala. It also reflects people’s aspirations to be the NUMBER ONE pic.twitter.com/KLZyupbMmD

– Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) January 20, 2020

The long-awaited dream of the Kerala government to have its own bank through the merger of the district’s cooperative banks became a reality after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its last assent. Kerala Bank was launched by CM Pinarayi Vijayan on December 6 of last year.

