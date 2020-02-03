Kerala Assembly Junks Cong-led UDF resolution seeking memory of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

The Meeting accepted the decision of its Business Advisory Committee not to discuss the announcement of the resolution submitted by opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and to remove the governor on his position on the CAA.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Monday that it was not necessary to request the recall of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan just because he had a different opinion about the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) because the Assembly dropped a UDF opposition resolution that fell on the demand.

The Assembly accepted the decision of its Business Advisory Committee (BAC) not to discuss the notice for the resolution of opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and to ask President Ram Nath Kovind to recall the governor about his position on the CAA.

In support of the BAC decision taken Friday, Vijayan said: “There is no need to recall him (governor) just because he has a different opinion. We do not agree with him.”

He also accused the opposition of trying in many cases to exploit the powers of the governor in the past. “The opposition has put pressure on the governor to perform unconstitutional duties,” Vijayan said in a clear reference to the opposition who demanded the governor not to sign the regulation regarding the delimitation of local self-government.

Chennithala said that the “double standards” of the prime minister and the left front have been exposed. “It is now clear that the prime minister and the left were not sincere in their protest against the CAA. The governor had violated all democratic principles and publicly questioned the pride of the legislator,” added the senior congress leader.

The BAC decision was later put to the vote with 74 votes in favor and 36 against. The resolution had called on the governor to “violate all democratic principles and publicly question the legislator’s pride”.

Chennithala had accused the governor of having publicly challenged the unanimous resolution of the Assembly against the CAA.

Khan, who was at odds with the left government after the meeting unanimously adopted an anti-CAA resolution and moved the Supreme Court to challenge the law, had read the reference to the citizenship law in his policy speech at the House in January 29.

