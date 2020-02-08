Kentucky Route Zero: TV edition review for Nintendo Switch

It took almost nine full years for the indie developer Cardboard Computer to finish Kentucky Route zero. After completion Kentucky Route Zero: TV edition on the Nintendo Switch within a 10 hour playing time, I am overwhelmed by the curving journey I have experienced.

There is a good chance that you have heard about this or have been recommended Kentucky Route zero in the last decade, but still do not fully understand what it is about. There is a reason for this, because the game is not only abstract and minimalistic with its visuals, but also its core concepts for telling stories. And it just works so well.

Kentucky Route Zero is a thoughtful exploration of the decline of Americana

The game has several protagonists in its five acts and intermezzos, but the one you play the most is a delivery person named Conway. His current delivery lets him search for an address on 5 Dogwood Drive. On his journey where he encounters facets of magical realism in the Kentucky countryside, he meets many who ultimately help him make this delivery. There is a woman named Shannon whose cousin disappeared and mysteriously appeared on television, a child who has lost his Ezra family, and also a dog who chooses the player to name Homer, Blue or nothing at all.

Instead of describing characters and background stories, Kentucky Route zero is more interested in offering a poetic dialogue that fuels specific states of mind such as loneliness, hope and sadness. Dialogue choices sometimes help you to shape their personality in a light way.

Although the game is set up as a point-and-click adventure game, you don’t expect versatile puzzles that appear in Double Fine. There are still similarities to adventure games, with a lot of walking around and exploring the area, but I thought so Kentucky Route zero to look more like a visual novel. There is very little voice acting and in the end I have spent most of my time reading. In that sense, playing the game on Nintendo Switch Lite felt particularly appropriate.

However, I certainly tried Kentucky Route zero in the docked mode of the basic Nintendo Switch model. In general, Kentucky Route Zero works, from the controls to the performance in both modes, as well as I could hope for on the Nintendo Switch. The text is the right size to remain legible and the striking images retain their charm on a small or large screen. The only negative is that the analog sticks on the Joy-Con travel little compared to those of other controllers. This made the segments where I had control over the camera somewhat log. However, this is not a mistake of the game and has not hindered the experience because there are no precision requirements at any time.

Stellar images and a well-executed sound design sell the experience

Screenshots of Kentucky Route Zero can look like out-context cinematics. In reality, they are indeed what the game can look like at any given moment. Part of the pleasure I found with Kentucky Route Zero was that I was not aware of how the game would present itself moment by moment. At one point my group enjoyed music in a neon-free bar without a roof and the camera shifted from perspective while texts were visualized in the moonlit sky. An important highlight was a whole series of an hour that eventually became a single revolving shot.

The way the sound is structured was another aspect that I found fascinating. playing Kentucky Route zero with headphones is a must to fully appreciate the soundtrack and audio design. The ambient sounds produced a mood that completely immersed me in the story, and the music selection included relaxing folk music and cerebral arrangements that were heavy for the use of synthesizers. On every occasion it offered the exact alien tone needed for the otherwise Lynchian story.

Most importantly, Kentucky Route Zero weaves a constructive story that is ultimately about hope

I expected Act V to start before Kentucky Route zero that I would come across an extensive and satisfying final chapter on one of the most thought-provoking pieces of stories I have ever consumed. I thought there would be answers to the questions that kept popping up and I assumed that there would be a closure for characters that I ultimately cared deeply for. When I finally reached “THE END”, I remained empty.

It was a deep void, a type I never felt before playing a video game. Kentucky Route Zero didn’t give me much; instead, it showed me parts of myself that I had never seen before. Considering how Kentucky Route zero was concerned with the themes – capitalism, loss and regret – I do not feel that these feelings are out of place. There is a moment in the third act where I had to make a song. As I went line by line, I unconsciously made texts that were soberingly personal. In the light of themes and moments such as these, the game left me a heady feeling of hope because of the concepts of change and community.

Although I took every opportunity to explore each set-piece and the exhaust gas dialogue options, I still feel that I only have the surface of the contents of Kentucky Route zero. This invites replayability (where the Act selection screen is even displayed as a circle), but I will not go back soon in this game. The choices that Cardboard Computer developers forced me to make, even if they were more subtle, were the ones that meaningfully reflected my own character. They were choices that forced me to discover more about myself, and it left me exhausted – in a good way.

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is an overall milestone in the field of video games. It explores various facets of the medium’s ability to tell stories and evolves evolving its gameplay and beautiful visuals to keep things interesting. If you decide to enter your own personality, it is a piece of art that I cannot recommend enough.

Release Date: January 28, 2020

Number of players: 1 player



Category: Adventure

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive



Developer: Cardboard Computer



An assessment code is provided by the publisher.

Our assessment policy.