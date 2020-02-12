Kent State announces that it will give free lessons to LeBron James ’I PROMISE Students | national

On Wednesday (February 12), Kent State University announced that it was a partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation to give free lessons to all eligible students of James’ I PROMISE school for four years.

Students who make use of the offer also receive free boarding and accommodation for a year.

“The I PROMISE program is based on the ‘earned, not given’ philosophy,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, according to WKYC 3 of the program. “We are so excited that our students who worked incredibly hard and earned even more life-changing opportunities to grow and excel.”

There are 193 students in the inaugural I PROMISE Network class, and they are currently juniors. They are eligible for free education during the 2021-22 academic year.

KSU also announces fundraising to help eligible students with additional expenses, including books and the other three years of board and lodging.

“We are so happy to take our collaboration with the LeBron James Family Foundation to the next level and to welcome these students fully to the Kent State family,” said Todd Diacon, president of Kent. “Kent State is looking forward to the time when our campus is teeming with students of I PROMISE.”

LeBron James unveiled his plans for the new I PROMISE Village last November. The aim is to provide temporary accommodation for students and their families from his Akron school. The plan is for the program to be fully operational by July 2020.

I PROMISE school is a public school and was opened in 2018 with students in groups three and four. The school is expected to teach classes one to eight by 2022.

