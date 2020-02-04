KennyHoopla is the life of the party in his video “How will I rest in peace if I am buried by a freeway? //”

KennyHoopla marks his rock star references in the hyperkinetic video for the new song “How will I rest in peace if I am buried by a freeway? //” The LA-based Kenny can express himself freely and make an effort at will. The song’s new wave energy forms the perfect backdrop for his stage antics. It is a driving bang that bursts at the seams with life.

Once his friends join the party, however, life looks a little different for Kenny. “Culture is so claustrophobic,” he sings about spiky guitars and rat-a-tat drums, while being stunned as if pushed through the same room, seemingly immune to the chaos surrounding him.

Kenny said to The FADER: “I think the song reflects a bit of the cliché of” find what you love and let yourself be killed “and think about immortality with love as it tries to enter into a world full of claustrophobic ideologies and people to survive . ”

Now click on the video to watch it.