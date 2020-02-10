Kenny Chesney Chillaxifcation Concert Tour Tickets Now On Sale! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Country singer Kenny ChesneyThe 51-year-old will be on tour in over 20 cities this year. The country star will tour with various country artists such as Spearhead, Florida Georgia Line and … Micheal Franti,

Chesney is a proven songwriter who holds the record for Billboards Most Career Country # 1 hits and his hit Get Along and topped the charts for two weeks with 2.5 billion views. Chesney is working on a current project to be released in 2020.

Here are the dates announced for his upcoming tour.

2020 Country Megaticket Syracuse tickets (including all performances: Sugarland, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Lady Antebellum) TBD – St. Josephs Health Amphitheater in Lakeview, Syracuse, NY, USA

Saturday June 6: Kenny Chesney, 5:00 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Thursday August 20: Kenny Chesney, 7:00 p.m. – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater in Lakeview, Syracuse, NY, USA

Saturday, August 22: Kenny Chesney 5:00 AM – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ, US

Friday August 28: Kenny Chesney 5:00 p.m. – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA, US

Saturday, August 29: Kenny Chesney with Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion 5:00 p.m. – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA, US

2020 Country Megaticket Hartford Tickets (including all performances: Sugarland, Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Thomas Rhett) TBD – Xfinity Theater, Hartford, CT, USA

2020 Country Megaticket Wantagh tickets (including all performances: Toby Keith, Sugarland, Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett, Brooks and Dunn, Chris Young, Rascal Flatts) TBD – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY, USA

2020 Country Megaticket Holmdel Tickets (including all performances: Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett, Sugarland, Tim McGraw, Chris Young, Brooks & Dunn and Rascal Flatts) TBD – PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ, USA

2020 Country Megaticket Bethel Tickets (including all performances: Lady Antebellum, Jason Aldean, Brad Paisley) TBD – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY, US

Saturday April 18: Kenny Chesney 5:00 p.m. – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX, US

Saturday April 25: Kenny Chesney with Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, Michael Franti and Spearhead 5:00 PM – Miller Park, Milwaukee, WI, US

Saturday, May 2, Kenny Chesney, 5:00 p.m. – US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN, USA

2020 Country Mega Ticket in West Palm Beach (including all performances: Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean and Rascall Flatts) TBD – iTHINK Financial Amphitheater, West Palm Beach, FL, USA

Saturday May 9 Kenny Chesney 5:00 p.m. – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL, US

Wednesday, May 13 Kenny Chesney, 7.30 p.m. – BankPlus Amphitheater in Snowden Grove, Southaven, MS, USA

Thursday May 14 Kenny Chesney 7.30pm – Brandon Amphitheater, Brandon, MS, US

2020 Country Megaticket Noblesville Tickets (including all performances: Brooks & Dunn, Chris Young, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, Lady Antebellum, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Tim McGraw)

TBD – Ruoff Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, IN, US

Saturday, May 16: Kenny Chesney, 5:00 p.m. – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA, USA

2020 Country Megaticket Albuquerque Tickets (including all performances: Lady Antebellum, Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts) TBD – Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM, USA

2020 Country Megaticket Phoenix tickets (including all performances: Lady Antebellum, Sugarland, Chris Young, Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Rascal Flatts) TBD – Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ, USA

2020 Country Megaticket Raleigh Tickets (including all performances: Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Lady Antebellum, Chris Young, Luke Bryan and Rascal Flatts) US

Friday, May 22: Kenny Chesney with Florida Georgia Line & Old Dominion 5:00 p.m. – Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX, US

2020 Country Megaticket Virginia tickets (including all performances: Brooks & Dunn, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Chris Young, Tim McGraw, Lady Antebellum, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Rascal Flatts) TBD – Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, US

Saturday, May 23: Kenny Chesney 5:00 p.m. – Alamodome, San Antonio, TX, US

2020 Country Megaticket Cuyahoga Falls tickets (including all performances: Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Chris Young, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts, Brooks and Dunn) TBD – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, USA

Thursday, May 28 Kenny Chesney 5:00 p.m. – Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH, US

Tickets for the 2020 Country Mega Ticket in Salt Lake City (including all performances: Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Thomas Rhett and Kenny Chesney) TBD – USANA Amphitheater, West Valley City, UT, USA

Saturday, May 30 Kenny Chesney 5:00 PM – Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA, US

2020 Country Megaticket Arkansas Tickets (including all performances: Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Altes Dominion, Jason Aldean, Chris Young, Lady Antebellum) TBD – Arkansas Bandstand – Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR, US