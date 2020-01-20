Photo: Yahoo Sports

Brooklyn Nets’ head coach, Kenny Atkinson, belongs to the 2020 Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame class.

An announcement earlier this month released the names of this year’s Hall of Fame class.

The launch ceremony will take place on May 26 in Smithtown, New York.

The Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame was founded in 1990.

Atkinson, born in Northport, New York, began his coaching career in 2004 as an assistant at Paris Basket Racing, followed by assistant coaching appearances at the New York Knicks (2008-12) and Atlanta Hawks (2012-16). The Nets appointed him head coach in 2016.

Atkinson’s game days

Kenny Atkinson attended the University of Richmond and played point guard for the Spiders. In 1988 Atkinson helped guide the spiders to an NCAA Sweet Sixteen berth.

Atkinson was released from college in 1990 and eventually started a long professional career overseas. However, he initially competed in the now defunct Continental Basketball Association and the United States Basketball League, which incorporated in 2008.

Before retiring in 2004, Atkinson played in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

Continuous improvement

Led by Kenny Atkinson, the Nets have increased their overall wins in each of his last three seasons. They won 20 in 2016-17, then 28 in 2017-18 and 42 last season.

Therefore, the expectations for the team are higher this season and for the coming years.

However, the networks are 18-23 this week.

That said, Kenny Atkinson cut out his work for him. However, he recently said that he is confident that the team can fix the ship.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lff-jiIO4M (/ embed)