Photo: Yahoo Sports

Brooklyn Nets’ head coach, Kenny Atkinson, is confident that the team will turn things around despite their 18:23 win this season.

“I love our changing room. I really do. I love our dressing room, love the team we have. We are obviously not where we want to be.

However, I am very confident that we will get there, ”said Atkinson, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

The Nets, who play without their superstar Kevin Durant, are eighth in the Eastern Conference, a game behind the Orlando Magic and 8.5 games behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

In addition, Star Point Guard Kyrie Irving has only played 14 games this season due to a serious shoulder injury that left him paused for 26 games.

Kenny Atkinson asked about an intermediate stage of the nets and said, “I love our locker room. I really do. I love our dressing room, love the team we have. We are obviously not where we want to be. However, I am very confident that we will get there. “

– Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 18, 2020