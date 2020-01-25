Kenneth Petty & Meek Mill Comes To A Meeting At A Store And We Have Details (Exclusive Details)

TSR Exclusive Details: Whew chileeee! Meek Mill and Kenneth Petty were spotted on camera having a drunken altercation inside a West Hollywood clothing store, but we had tea in reality, and LIPTON it!

Apparently, Meek was shopping in Mayfield with about 10 of his sons, when Nicki Minaj and Kenneth walked into the same store. Our source tells us that Meek approached Kenneth to try to read the cow that was going on between them, but Kenneth was not there at the time!

Our source, who was the witness to the confrontation, told us that Kenneth wanted Meek to retain the same energy he always had, and asked Meek to go outside to speak one. Well, the situation worsened and Meek’s boys began to engage. They all came out and Meek wasn’t here for one.

He was heard saying “I’m a boss”, when Kenneth asked for one by one. Eventually things got worse when security was involved!

