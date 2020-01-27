June 8, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers Center’s Kendrick Perkins (21) in the second quarter of the fourth game of the 2018 NBA final against the Golden State Warriors at the Quicken Loans Arena. The warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to complete a 4-game sweep. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kendrick Perkins took part in Twitter on Sunday evening (January 26th) and apologized to Kevin Durant for her current beef.

Earlier this month, Perkins and Durant faced each other on Twitter when Perkins Durant called out for joining a Golden State Warriors squad that had previously clinched 73 victories.

Perkins, who had been heartbroken by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, apologized to Durant and asked him to forgive him.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

I just wanted to tell you that I love you, my brother, and whatever I did to hurt you, I’m sorry, brother, and I hope you will forgive me !!! I love you, brother, real conversation! @ KDTrey5

– Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 26, 2020

My new motto is: What would Kobe do? He wants us to focus more on the loss of his daughter. He wants us to overcome the differences with our brothers and continue. He never wants the game to be canceled or stopped. He wants us to keep going! # RIPKOBE🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

– Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 27, 2020