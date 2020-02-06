Kendrick Perkins about Karl-Anthony Towns: “He hasn’t won a game since November. Have you also looked at KAT’s defensive rating?” It is terrible, it does not guard the color, it does not block shots. “

via basicallysports.com

Former NBA player who became an analyst, Kendrick Perkins, shared his view of this situation, claiming that Towns only cares about his offensive numbers and nothing else. On Wednesday's ESPN's The Jump, Perkins had some strong words about KAT and its current moment.

I lost a long time. I don’t try to do that anymore. You can clearly see that my patience is waning on many things. There are no excuses, we have to do it.

“He hasn’t won a game since November, and on top of that you’ve watched KAT’s defensive rating? He’s terrible, he doesn’t guard the paint, he doesn’t block shots. All he cares about is getting his 25 and 13.

In the center of Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns (age 24, 2015 / round: 1 / choice: 1st overall), he has been disappointed by the team’s defeats lately and feels lost due to his own patience. He hasn’t reached the All-Star squad for 2020 despite glistening numbers, saying he is “desensitized not to be respected in this league”. Karl-Anthony Towns’ frustration was also evident during the game. The wolves are currently 14th in the Western Conference. The Wolves have 13 losses in a row and 17 losses in a row for Karl Anthony-Towns. Towns is also injured by Robert Covington’s dealings with Houston Rockets.