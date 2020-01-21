Ken Jeong: I am the dumbest judge of The Masked Singer

For his career as a comedy and entertainment, The Masked Singer ruled Ken Jeong was a doctor. And it is not lost to him that he is now trying to guess (usually badly) which celebrity is dressed in an elaborate costume that sings a cover of a popular song on national TV.

“Nobody knew it would be that big or so popular and then nobody knew I would be the stupidest judge in that show. I didn’t know it was my legacy. You know you’re stupid if you think the poodle is Dog the Bounty Hunter. And I wish that was a joke … That’s the bow of my life. I was paid as a doctor to be smart. And now I get paid a lot more to be stupid, you know? That’s just insane, “Jeong told the host Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show.

During the Tonight Show, Jeong also took the time to repeat that he nor his fellow jury members Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger and host Nick Cannon know who the celebrities are until they are unmasked on stage.

“Contrary to what is often thought … we don’t know who the participants are. Nick Cannon, the host, doesn’t know. It’s like two separate productions in one and if we ever have to cross, the participants have to wear, such as a black hoodie, black visors and a black T-shirt with the text: “Don’t look at me,” he said, even the famous participant’s team, such as their manager, publicist, assistant, agent, etc., even hidden.

“Their whole team, they have to wear masks in case … let’s say we would have the same agent or something. We don’t know who anyone is,” he said.

The masked singer returns with a guest judge Jamie Foxx on Fox February 2 on Sunday. The Tonight Show is broadcast on weekdays at 11.30 on NBC.

