Kelvin Fletcher’s wife follows him on Instagram amid ‘nightcap’ photos by Oti Mabuse

Kelvin Fletcher won Strictly Come Dancing alongside Oti Mabuse (Photo: BBC)

Kelvin Fletcher’s wife, Liz Marsland, no longer followed him on Instagram, shortly after photos came up of him on his way to Otta Mabuse, the partner of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Emmerdale actor, 36, was spotted with the professional dancer in the early hours of the, grabbed a nightcap at the Sanctum Soho Hotel.

They were partying earlier with their colleague Strictly stars and, according to MailOnline, were seen coming into the hotel around 3:30, while the BBC winner looked tense on the phone a few hours later.

However, there is no suggestion that the couple is more than good friends.

It is now revealed that Liz Kelvin is no longer following social media, but still has beautiful pictures of the couple visible on her page.

An insider told the publication: “Of course Liz was not happy after he discovered that Kelvin had started drinking too late with the Strictly Lot.

Kelvin Fletcher and Liz Marsland have been married since 2015 (Photo: Instagram)

“It was not easy for her to still see him at 3.35 p.m. while she takes care of their two young children at home. Every woman would be upset if they were in the same situation.

“The moment she followed him on Instagram, it was just a shock for her to see him so late.

“But now she had the chance to talk to Kelvin in person after he got home and they spend together today, she feels foolish to follow him and admits that she has acted impulsively.”

Kelvin still follows Liz on Instagram (Photo: Instagram)

Liz has stopped following Kelvin on the gram (Photo: Instagram)

Kelvin and Oti became friends after being linked to Strictly Come Dancing, after Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laign had to stop.

They were an instant favorite with the fans and won the show together.

Kelvin – who became known as Andy Sugden in the ITV soap – has been married to Liz for about five years with the couple sharing two children – Marnie and Milo.

While Oti got in touch with fellow professional dancer Marius Lepure in 2012.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Kelvin representatives for a comment.





