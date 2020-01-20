Kellyanne Conway turns MLK Tag into Gross Trump Promo Opp

Image: AP

The Martin Luther King Day is the day on which people from all parts of this “large” nation gather to honor a civil rights leader who works for racial equality and economic justice.

This year Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to the White House, was the most notable figure who took part in this sacred political tradition:

I tried not to quote the entire video, but it’s all so terrible that I couldn’t even choose a part to highlight:

“Well, I can tell you that the President … agrees with many things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood and with whom he had agreed for many years, including unity and equality. And he’s not the one trying to tear the country apart through impeachment and lack of substance, which is really very shameful at this point. “

Oh my god, you might ask, is she trying to ask a question about Martin Luther King Jr. to defend Trump? Yes that’s her.

And it’s not over yet.

“I held my mind for a very long time, but when you see the impeachment articles that came out, I don’t think Dr. King’s vision of letting Americans go through a process where the president is not released is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crime, or crime. “

Excuse me?

“And I think anyone who is interested in” and justice for all “today or any day of the year will appreciate the fact that the President will now defend the facts at full throttle, and everyone should have it. “

I’m not sure if Kellyanne Conway believes MLK made the declaration of loyalty (spoiler alert: he didn’t) or if she tries to allude to King’s well-known quote “injustice everywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”, but either way I want to get out of this timeline.

Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Please respect his legacy by keeping his name out of your mouth.

Oh, and if you want to laugh well, read the FBI tweet about MLK. (If you didn’t know, the FBI King once sent a letter apparently asking him to commit suicide.)