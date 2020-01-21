Kellyanne Conway Says Martin Luther King Jr., Trump Does Not Want to Put, MLK III Responds

TSR Politics: Not surprisingly, Trump, or his talking heads, has been excused from controversy this national holiday. Trump’s aide Kellyanne Conway told Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is opposed to Trump’s impeachment.

Conway spoke to journalists on Monday, after explaining Trump’s lack of observation for MLK Day, saying the impeachment trial had exhausted the country and claimed it was exactly the sort of separation Dr. King.

MLK’s son Martin Luther King III spoke quickly about Conway using his father’s name and said that while Dr. King to divide the country, he will never stand in the way of anyone blaming for “thinking they are above the law.”, According to TMZ.

Conway said MLK would not be happy in the impeachment trial because he did not think that “Americans are being dragged into a process by which the president would not be removed from office, not charged with bribery, oppression, high crime or wrongdoing. “

Earlier, Conway claimed that Trump was not an observer of Martin Luther King Jr. Day because he is preparing for his impeachment hearing.

But Trump made a tweet acknowledging the national holiday, which should also not sit well with people.

“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I took the oath of office. So it is also appropriate today MLK jr DAY. The American-American University is the BEST in our country’s history, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. “

Leave it to Trump to make Dr.’s day. King about him. Roommates, do you think Kellyanne Conway is out of line for her to get Dr. King? Inform us.

