Kelly Ripa reveals that she has stopped drinking

It resembles Kelly Ripa stopped drinking wine – but was Ryan Seacrest responsible for her major lifestyle change?

While we discuss the decline in wine sales in 2019 in Monday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Ripa revealed that she no longer drinks alcohol, joking that the sale must have fallen because she had stopped drinking.

“They say Americans have bought less wine in the last year,” Ripa told Seacrest. “It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century.” Now, I believe this is because I stopped drinking, I caused this slip. I have influenced the market.

“I’m not saying I’ve driven people away,” she added. “I say that I have stopped buying wine and there is a 25 percent dip.”

Although Ripa did not reveal the precise reason that she stopped drinking, Seacrest seemed to have the honor, noting that she stopped when he came as a co-host in 2017.

“I started the show and she stopped drinking,” he said. “What does that say to you? I don’t know … Is it so good or bad?”

“It’s great,” Ripa replied.

The “All My Children” aluminum, which shares three children with the man Mark Consuelos, has previously spoken about the strict diet that she follows to keep her bikini ready.

The high-alkaline diet, which starts with a seven-day cleansing, focuses on vegetables such as broccoli, beets and kale, while avoiding acidic foods.

“It has changed my life, it has changed the whole way I think about food,” she said in 2015, per People. “It is a very manageable purification. It is very manageable. You are not hungry. It is not like … people go:” What do you eat? You just drink, you know, a green juice a day? “No, it’s not like that. You eat. I actually eat much more about this cleansing than in my real life, but it’s what you eat and how you eat it.”

