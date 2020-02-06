Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest make a TV show about their friendship

Charles Sykes / Bravo / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest take their working relationship to a new level with Work Wife. E! News can confirm that ABC has given a pilot assignment to Work Wife, a new comedy executive produced by and based on the Live With Kelly and Ryan duo.

The show is inspired by the real-life collaboration between Ripa and Seacrest that has been on viewers since 2017 when Seacrest joined Live as the new permanent cohost. Work Wife tells the story of a male-female team – strictly platonic – whose success in the workplace and friendship beyond makes their lives work.

Work Wife is not set on a talk show, rather in the world of real estate. The show follows main characters, Dani and Scott, who recently made the leap to start their own team.

Now that they are in charge, the two Work Wife characters must rely more than ever on their dynamics to sustain their professional and personal lives.

Workwoman comes from ABC Studios with David Windsor and Casey Johnson writing and producing the comedy with one camera. Tod Holland is on board to guide and produce. Other exporting producers are Ripa, Mark Consuelos and Albert Bianchini for Milojo Productions and Seacrest, Nina Wass and Andrea Shay from Ryan Seacrest Productions.

When Seacrest joined Live in 2017, Ripa said the chemistry between her and Seacrest was normal.

“That is something that I always find so interesting. People always talk about chemistry and that is for other people to describe, that is not for us to describe because we are just together,” Ripa said. “We love each other, so we enjoy our time together. So I can’t describe my chemistry with you.”

“I think it’s just natural to be next to each other and hopefully it comes across. I think when we host the show, I don’t know what she’s going to say, but I know a little when she’s going to say something – I think you feels the same, “Seacrest added.

ABC is likely to make a decision about the Work Wife pilot in May 2020.