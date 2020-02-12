Kelly Marie Tran about her role in The Rise of Skywalker: “I have to be part of something bigger than me and that is something very special.”

During this weekend’s Oscar ceremony, Kelly Marie Tran discussed her role in The Rise of Skywalker and the criticism that came with her screening time, which was minimal compared to her larger supporting role in The Last Jedi.

On the #Oscars red carpet, @joshuahorowitz made “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” star Kelly Marie Tran about fans’ reactions to her role in the movie pic.twitter.com/dDlHc7bLUz

– MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) 10 February 2020

“If you are in such a caliber, there will always be people working to make something out of love, and whatever you do, there will always be people who are not happy about it”

“I am really grateful to be part of it.”

“I think I’m just surprised at how JJ Abrams was able to complete all these incredible stories. There were so many characters … I had to be part of something bigger than me and that is something very special “