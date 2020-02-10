“Kelly Clarkson is getting Britney Spears going

The Kelly Clarkson Show is a gift that is always given away. In particular, the Kellyoke segment of the NBC talk show cannot be compared to anything else on daytime television. And the host of the show and America’s original idol (who only tapped last month) Annie Murphy delivered again for an update to the Schitt’s Creek Original (“A Little Bit Alexis”). During her last recording of the show Kelly Clarkson dust off and spice up an eternal pop classic: Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” Hopefully no one will be surprised to learn that their interpretation is startling.

Kelly performed with a live band but refrained from perfection and stayed very close to B’s original recording. However, she adopted it with some very strong belts. That’s not all. The superstar Meaning Of Life revisited the course later in the show during a training segment. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that she has reported on the Pop Princess. In the past we have received the versions “Till The World Ends” and “Everytime”. However, this is a personal favorite.

Watch her accept the timeless bang and then sweat as she dances to the beat.

Did Kelly's cover give you life?