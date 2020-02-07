Kelley seems to be emerging as a villain in the new Bachelor Promo

Is it possible that every woman in The Bachelor has her moment as ‘bad guy’ this season?

Hannah Ann has had her time, Victoria F. always seems to be on the edge and the tide turned Tammy in just two episodes. Now it seems to be Kelley’s turn. In an exclusive promo, Kelley says things like “Give me a rose, chop chop, let’s go” and “if you’re weak, don’t stay” and “the other girls are kids” and “just look at me, I’m a lawyer. ”

“No one saw her coming in a season of drama,” the voiceover says ominously. But to be honest, we are not surprised at all this season.

Kelley made an impression early in the season because the girl Peter had met before. They spent a mysterious night together in a hotel before he was a bachelor and apparently pretty hard connected, and there was even a date in the same hotel where they met, giving Kelley an early head start.

She and Peter have not been on the screen much since then, but she is still there and now Victoria F. is calling her a psychopath, if this promo is to be believed.

There is also a tense drive with Kelley, Victoria and Hannah Ann, “and Peter … never saw this coming.”

The episode description reveals that that drive is part of a three-to-one date in which the three women “face each other”, which doesn’t sound dramatic at all.

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode, the entire gang travels to Lima, Peru, where Madison and Peter reach a “make-or-break moment in their relationship” and Peter and Kelsey ATVs ride in the mountains.

The bachelor is broadcast on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.