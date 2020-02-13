Kellee Kim’s survival struggle continues

Survivor may have continued since its controversial season 39, but not the woman in the middle of it all.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, participant in Survivor Kellee Kim revealed that she is still working with #TimesUp to ensure that CBS and Survivor implement the changes they promised after her season, and allegations of inappropriate touching by Then Spilo. Survivor season 39 was broadcast in December, and Kim received an apology from old host Jeff Probst for how the show dealt with the situation. Now the show has moved from the controversial season to season 40, Survivor: Winners at War, with previous winners competing for a prize of $ 2 million.

“There is a sense of continuing and almost forgetting, but it is really important for me to ensure that the story continues to be heard, because I think that only by remembering history can we continue to make change happen and change remains, “Kim told the LA Times. “We can’t allow this to happen again, whether it’s because … people really think it’s right or because we’re holding their feet up to the fire.”

After Kim’s complaints were published over the air, the viewer responded quickly. CBS announced changes to the game in mid-December.

“Season 39 of Survivor is unprecedented for all of us, with major social issues and inappropriate individual behavior that cross in complex ways with gameplay we’ve never seen before. In the course of production, we listened intently to the players, examined for responsible manner and reacted accordingly, including taking the unprecedented step of removing a player from the game, “said the network in a statement. “At the same time, we are responsible for the final result of this season. We acknowledge that there are things we could have done differently, and we are determined to do better.”

Survivor: Winners at War was already ready when the changes were announced, but the orientation of the pre-production cast included “specific guidelines regarding personal space, inappropriate behavior and how to report these issues.”

In the future, CBS said “producers review all elements of the show to further support proper interaction, including how players live during and after they are eliminated from the competition.”

In her interview with LA Times, Kim said she was introduced to the # TimesUp organization through a friend in the middle of her season’s broadcast “when I really needed help urgently.” She said the CBS had heard her voice and promised change.

“In many ways, it seems to me that CBS and Survivor want to forget season 39. But season 39 is especially important because of the event that has taken place. Making sure that we don’t stick to the pain and anger that everyone feels, but to remember what what happened – to make sure this never happens again – is hugely important, “she said.

The production of a new season of Survivor begins in March and Kim said she is hopeful that if someone says something, they will be heard. “This is a big reason why I think it’s important to continue to share my story and really watch for everyone who was part of the season and the season to hold CBS and Survivor responsible,” she said.

Survivor is broadcast on Wednesday, 8 p.m. on CBS.