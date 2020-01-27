Kelis went out of her way to keep her appearance on The Masked Singer UK secret from everyone until she was exposed as Daisy in the last episode.

She also spoke of the “embarrassing” and “hot” experience of singing under a huge headpiece.

In the ITV series, mysterious celebrities from all careers appear in costumes.

Judges Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Ken Jeong receive hints from the Mystery Star every week and only have these and their singing voices to find out who is behind the masks.

From Duck to Queen Bee to Hedgehog, there are still a number of acts to discover – viewers suspect that names like Nicola Roberts, Jason Manford and Denise Van Outen are on the show.

Kelis admitted that The Masked Singer UK was “cumbersome and hot”

(Image: ITV)

A celebrity identified on the show was milkshake singer Kelis.

She was exposed on Saturday night as the person in the daisy costume, with Rita correctly guessing that was the case.

Kelis spoke about the show and kept it secret. On Monday morning he performed live on Lorraine via a video link.

Kelis was Daisy at The Masked Singer UK

She admitted that it wasn’t even quiet whether she was doing the show or not, that was the hard part.

Instead, it was “strange” not to see someone and not even being able to see their performances.

Participants only see themselves in costume when they are on stage with each other.

Kelis said it was strange not to see anyone or talk to people

(Image: ITV)

Apart from that, each participant has a sign on the corridors that says “Don’t talk to me”.

She explained to Lorraine Kelly: “You shouldn’t even see anyone. The strangest thing is to be there and have no contact with anyone at all.

“You are wearing shirts that say” Don’t talk to me “, you can’t talk to anyone.”

Kelis has no idea who her co-stars are either, and confesses: “I have no idea, frankly, we weren’t allowed to see the other performances, we were literally kept in the dark.”

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ITV.