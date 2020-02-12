Kejriwal’s Hanuman temple visit is not new, he has been coming since 2013, says priest Over Row

After the Aam Aadmi party won a resounding victory in the Delhi elections on Tuesday, Kejriwal again visited the temple in search of divine blessings.

IANS

updated:February 12, 2020, 8:27 AM IST

Arvind Kejriwal and wife Sunita in the Hanuman temple. (File image: News18 / Rupashree Nanda)

New Delhi: At a time when Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s frequent visits to the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place raised quite some eyebrows, the temple priest said that Kejriwal had visited the temple since he made the leap in politics.

After the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) won a resounding victory in the elections in Delhi on Tuesday, Kejriwal again visited the temple in search of divine blessings.

In a conversation with IANS, the high priest said he remembers that Kejriwal even came to the temple in 2013.

“Kejriwal has been visiting the temple since his first election. There is nothing new about him when he visits the temple. He also came here before and after the 2015 parliamentary elections, “the priest said.

When asked if Kejriwal had previously been a frequent visitor, the priest said that thousands of people visit the temple every day and it was hard to remember everyone.

At the opposition parties who played politics about Kejriwal’s visits, the priest said that God does not distinguish between people.

“God does not discriminate between people. People from all parties come here. We serve God and therefore we do not discriminate,” he added.

Kejriwal was criticized by the BJP after he visited the temple on February 7, a day before Delhi went to the polls.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.