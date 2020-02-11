Kejriwal Tips at Going National while voting Delhi for ushering in a new kind of politics in the country

New Delhi: One of the words that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president and CM-elect of the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal, used most frequently in his victory speech was “country.”

By voting in overwhelming numbers for AAP, the voters from Delhi, Kejriwal said, had the country on their way to a new kind of politics, calling on “Bharat Mata”, “Hanuman” and “Inquilab Zindabad.”

“This is the victory of the people of Delhi … To accept me as their son … The people of Delhi have begun a new kind of politics in the country” Kaam ki raajneeti “(the politics of work),” Kejriwal said while addressing the media and party workers of his party office for the first time after the results were announced.

“The victory of AAP was a lucky charm for the country. People have indicated that they will only vote for the party that will offer better schools, hospitals, cheaper power, water and roads in their colonies. It’s a great signal, it’s a very happy signal for the nation. This is the kind of politics that can take us to the 21st century, “said Kejriwal, and the victory of AAP was the victory of the entire country.

In many ways, AAP has equated the crushing blow it landed on its main political opponent, the BJP, as an example that could be simulated at national level.

Beating the Narendra Modi-led BJP, Kejriwal seemed to suggest, could not be done without AAP. That is why the AAP supremo made clear his national ambitions after the success of his party on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the AAP party headquarters carried a large hoardery with the message: “Associate with AAP for building nations.” As part of a massive arrival of members, the social media handles of AAP also post messages with the text: “Join the revolution, join AAP.”

The move is similar to the party’s strategy before the 2014 general election. In an attempt to catapult itself into the national political scene, AAP launched a nationwide campaign in January 2014 to register one crore member.

In the remainder of his speech, Kejriwal said the AAP victory was a victory for those who benefited from better schools and hospitals.

Recalling that today was Tuesday the day of Lord Hanuman, referring to his much-discussed Hanuman Chalisa recital, around which BJP leaders had tried to build a controversy.

“I also want to thank him for blessing us. We want to ask him to give us the same power that has enabled us to work for the past five years, including the next five years, “said Kejriwal.

The man who will soon swear for the third time as the Prime Minister of Delhi, equaling the record of congress leader Sheila Dikshit, after reaching an overwhelming majority (63 according to the latest trends), rounded off his speech by informing it audience that today was also the birthday of his wife.

His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, waved at the crowd that encouraged her. “I have had the cake …. you will have it too,” he said smiling to his party staff.

Much better predictions after the poll, AAP looks good so far at 63 seats, just shorter than the 67-mark that the party hit in the 2015 elections.

Faced with the aggressive, municipal campaign of the BJP, AAP provided its voters with its track record in improving hospitals, schools, roads, and it appears to have impressed voters with its water and energy subsidy schemes.

