Kejriwal recites Hanuman Chalisa, saying that it is not necessary for BJP to approve Hinduism

New Delhi: Prime Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, recited the Hanuman Chalisa on Monday because he insisted that he did not need approval for BJP Hinduism.

Kejriwal also hit the BJP over the Shaheen Bagh blockade and said BJP was trying to take advantage of the protest. “If Amit Shah wants to, he can open the road in two minutes, but if the problem is resolved, the BJP will have no more problems,” Kejriwal said at News18 India’s Delhi Agenda event.

While the election race is coming up for the February 8 elections in Delhi, the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), under the leadership of Kejriwal, exchanged against each other.

In an attempt to tell BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s story “Kejriwal is a terrorist”, the AAP approached families of four martyrs to ensure patriotism of the Prime Minister of Delhi.

In a three-minute video message, relatives of Delhi police officers, a firefighter and an assistant sub-inspector of police wondered how Verma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah Kejriwal could call a terrorist if he is someone who serves India selflessly.

Kejriwal recently held a press conference about the BJP MP’s remark, asking if someone would become a terrorist by helping the poor and fighting corruption. The Delhi CM added that residents of Delhi must now decide “whether they regard me as their son, brother or antankwadi”.

AAP had also filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi against Verma and demanded registration of an FIR against him for calling Kejriwal a “terrorist.”

Delhi votes on 8 February in a high-octane election seen as a struggle for prestige for AAP that came to power in 2015 and the BJP, which sees the polls as a test of its citizenship legislation that has triggered widespread protests.

