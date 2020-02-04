Kejriwal is Chief Pretender, just wants to seize power, says Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir’s comments came from disclosures by the Delhi police that the second shooter on the Shaheen Bagh protest site was a member of the Aam Aadmi party.



File photo of Gautam Gambhir. (PTI photo)

New Delhi: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir took a sharp jib on Delhi on Tuesday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and called him the “main speaker”.

His comments came from disclosures by the Delhi police that the second shooter on the Shaheen Bagh protest site was a member of the Aam Aadmi party.

Gambhir tweeted: “This is a great prime minister !! Lie against Anna Hazare … Then lied to his friends … Lie to all governments … And then lied to thousands of” Delhi “people !! Chief Minister of Chief Pretendent ?? ”

कमाल का मुख्यमंत्री है ये !! अन्ना हज़ारे को झूठ बोला..फिर अपने यारों को झूठ सा..सारी सरकारों को झूठ बोला … pic.twitter.com/RuRDD19GMN

– Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 4 February 2020

However, it is not clear whether the BJP-MP referred to the new revelations, but the battle for Delhi was heated before the polls of 8 February.

In another Tweet, Gambhir said that the AAP has a clear message that he wants to seize power, by hook or by crook.

“AAP” का संदेश..बहला दो..यादहला दो..पर सत्ता हथिया लो..मैं दिल्ली के युवाओं से अपील करता हूँ, के 8 फ़रवरी को अब फ़र्फ़ दिल्ली का चुनाव नहीं य्य लड़ेंगेहमबच लड़र मिलकर लड़र लड़रमिलक दिल्ली को दिल्ली ”बनाएँगे। हिंद🇮🇳 हिंद🇮🇳 # AAPBurnsDelhi

– Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 4 February 2020

In another cryptic tweet, Gambhir said: “The message from AAP – Entertain of Shake up … Grab power … I appeal to the youth of Delhi, that on February 8, the election of Delhi is not just a struggle to save the future. We will fight these battles together and make Delhi “Delhi.” Jai Hind. ”

(With input from IANS)

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.