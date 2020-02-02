Kejriwal has become a toy in the hands of anti-social and anti-Indian elements: Adityanath

Adityanath said that Arvind Kejriwal is not worried about important issues such as providing clean drinking water, but is worried about Shaheen Bagh, the anti-citizenship protest site.

updated:February 3, 2020, 5:00 PM IST

File photo of Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath stepped up his attack on the Aam Aadmi party on Monday and said his counterpart in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, has become “a toy in the hands of anti-social and anti-India elements.”

Adityanath, who was addressing a meeting in Vikaspuri in western Delhi, said that Kejriwal is not concerned about important issues such as clean drinking water, but is concerned about Shaheen Bagh, the anti-citizenship protest site.

At another meeting in Uttam Nagar in western Delhi, Adityanath said that Kejriwal has played with the emotions of the people of Delhi for the past five years.

“He hampered the development of Delhi. And consciously and unconsciously, he became a toy in the hands of anti-social and anti-India elements,” Adityanath said.

The Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh also threw Kejriwal because he “sympathized” with elements he said he gave anti-India slogans to Jawaharlal Nehru University.

