Kejriwal grabs the rod from “Vikas” and shuffles BJP

The exaggeration “Arvind Kejriwal for Prime Ministers?” Is inevitable on social media given the scale and circumstances of his victory in Delhi. A more relevant question is whether the Delhi assembly elections will affect the national scene. The answer is necessarily nuanced: yes and no.

Yes, Kejriwal is celebrated by much of the center-left opposition, which sees him as a potential national force. They are in triumphal mode and are pleased with the humiliation of the BJP in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular, mainly because he won Delhi in the course of the ideological polarization inspired by the CAA.

However, as mentioned in this column a fortnight before the polls, AAP’s strategy of deliberately avoiding the CAA controversy while demonstrating good governance gave the party its overwhelming advantage. He also made it his goal to visit Hanuman Mandir after the results. Another section of the Liberals criticized Kejriwal for adopting “soft Hindutva”.

This ideological confusion does not add well to the opposition’s unity. From this perspective, Kejriwal’s spectacle will have no direct impact on national politics.

A third term as Prime Minister gives Kejriwal the impetus to expand, but the process is likely to be slow. Anti-mode factions across the board have gotten used to him because all of their figureheads have either worked with the right or been beaten by the right. Nitish Kumar partnered with the BJP and the Gandhis and Sharad Pawar with the Shiv Sena. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naveen Patnaik and KCR all have a friendly relationship with the center. Mamata Banerjee also suffered a major setback in the general election, as did Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and Laloo Prasad. Kejriwal is the only one who could compete and win with the BJP.

If Kejriwal and AAP are to appear as the core of the opposition, the party will have to settle in other states. Kejriwal’s well-wishers could advise him to hand over everyday affairs in Delhi to a trusted adjutant and to devote himself to widening the party’s footprint.

The party knows from experience that elections in the National Capital Region and other states follow a different logic. Box-based policies in NCR are necessarily watered down, but play an important role in countries with less urbanization. Cities are places of social change where the stratified structure of rural societies is disturbed. Kejriwal’s formula in Delhi – the undifferentiated poor plus minorities – cannot be repeated in other countries. Even more so because there is intense competition for these voices from other parties. He has to develop various strategies to suppress the Congress and to take over the BJP in the neighboring countries directly.

The immediate question is the impact of the defeat on the BJP. Maharashtra and Jharkhand did not bear the engraving from Delhi. The former was a victory torn away by opportunism; The latter was a setback, but not a difficult one. There is no denying that the Delhi election is a personal setback for Interior Minister Amit Shah, who took the lead at CAA.

By the time Election Day was running around, he had become a polarizing figure by default. As Minister of the Interior, he controls the Delhi police and their omission and commission sins at Jamia Milia and Jawaharlal universities have been put outside his door – alienating the youth. For them, the problem wasn’t CAA – most of them weren’t actually involved in the protests – it was institutional aggression against students.

His strategy of polarizing the pro and anti-CAA lines without addressing the concerns of the youth was only marginally effective. The BJP’s vote share has increased, but whether this is due to anti-incumbency, polarization, or simply misguided anger at the disruption caused by the CAA protests is a matter of guess. The fact remains that the Vikas plank, which has been an integral part of all Modi campaigns in the past, was not given a place of honor in Delhi.

It was Kejriwal who besieged the “Vikas” platform, which always plays a crucial role in the Delhi elections. Delhi’s voters may respond to nationalism in the Lok Sabha election, but expect development and quality of life from local representatives. The late congress leader Sheila Dikshit won three successive elections for the development slogan. The sharp contrast between the “Vikas” delivered by Kejriwal during his five-year term and the apathetic performance of the municipal companies managed by the BJP did not help.

Aside from a dodgy campaign, Shah’s decision to stay with Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari, who has become a politician, as BJP chief in Delhi, but not to project him as a candidate for the prime minister, is inexplicable. Despite two wins from Lok Sabha in Delhi, Tiwari remains an outsider and was unable to mobilize the squad. It has been evident that the BJP in Delhi lacks a credible face as prime minister for years, but Shah has not decided to close the leadership gap.

What does this mean for the BJP? Given the fact that high-ranking party sources in Modi’s inner circle are increasingly recognizing signs of discord, it is possible to recalibrate the balance of power at the top. The Prime Minister is believed to be deeply dissatisfied with the consequences of the CAA, particularly in relation to external relations.

As always after an election round, the capital is full of rumors about a cabinet reshuffle. But the changes in the BJP may have to go deeper than just switching faces.

The author is a senior journalist with 35 years of experience working with major newspapers and magazines. She is now an independent writer and author.