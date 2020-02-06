Kejriwal ‘Exposed’, BJP wins more than 45 seats in Delhi: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda also accused Arvind Kejriwal and the congress of misleading Muslims and feeding violence under the guise of protests against anti-citizenship law (amendment).

PTI

updated:February 6, 2020, 9:15 PM IST

File photo: newly elected BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda addresses a congratulatory function organized for him at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: When the polls in Delhi ended on Thursday, BJP President JP Nadda said Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal was “exposed” for his “false” promises and expressed confidence that the saffron party will win more than 45 seats in the 70-member member of the legislator.

He also accused Kejriwal and Congress of misleading Muslims and feeding violence under the guise of protests against anti-citizenship law (amendment).

“Whether it is his false promises or advertisements about hollow development; be it anti-citizens or his conspiracy to incite violence; Kejriwal has been exposed. Delhi has been with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has improved the country’s prestige, “Nadda said in a statement.

Referring to Shaheen Bagh protests, he claimed that remarks about India’s integrity are being made there, but the AAP government says this is with these demonstrators.

He said the BJP vowed to build two-room homes for people living in ‘jhuggis’ (slum) and rolling out the Modi government’s development plans in the national capital when it comes to power.

“People have decided to bring the BJP to power in Delhi. The BJP goes to power with a full majority. More than 45 for the BJP in Delhi this time,” he said.

The BJP has been without electricity in the city for more than two decades and had only managed three seats against the 67 of AAP in the last parliamentary elections. BJP later received another seat in the 2017 election in Rajouri Garden.

In his statement, Nadda also cited “historic” decisions of the Modi government, such as the repeal of Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status, criminalizing triple talaq and adopting strict anti-terror laws.

Modi has also paved the way for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya by announcing details of a trust, he added.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.