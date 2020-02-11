Kejriwal asks AAP not to let volunteers burst during victory celebrations to prevent pollution

Party officials said that although preparations are being made to celebrate victory in the polls, the results of which will be announced, Kejriwal has asked party volunteers not to burst fireworks, as this contributes to pollution.

updated:February 11, 2020, 5:52 AM IST

File photo of AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: One day before the election results, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked AAP volunteers on Monday not to burst fireworks during victory celebrations to prevent air pollution.

Party officials said that although preparations are being made to celebrate victory in the polls, the results of which will be announced on Tuesday, Kejriwal has asked party volunteers not to burst fireworks, as this contributes to pollution.

Other preparations to celebrate the victory, including ordering sweets and namkishes, are also underway at the party’s headquarters in ITO, they said.

Exit polls predicted a big win for the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, with some saying it could even repeat its 2015 landslide if it had seized 67 seats and reduced the BJP to three. The congress had drawn a space.

Reducing air pollution is one of the most important guarantees given by AAP in both the party manifesto and in the guarantee card.

