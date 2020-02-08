Keeping up with Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian pregnant for the second time with Tristan Thompson?

According to reports, reality show star Khloe Kardashian is pregnant and the baby’s supposed father is none other than Tristan Thompson.

According to reports, the former couple waits for their second child together, a year after she left him due to his trap scandal, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Khloe has returned with Tristan for a minute. That is not tea. Tea is pregnant with baby # 2, ”says the report, as quoted by MTO News. It is said that True Thompson’s parents, 1 year old, who are rumored to have been together several times, “reintroduce” their relationship to the public soon.

The words are that Khloe has been taking the time to let the world know that he has been romantically reunited with the basketball player, although it has lasted for months, because “he doesn’t want to look like a fool for taking him back after he has done it.” a big problem about the situation of Jordyn (Woods). “

“Khloe has always been desperate to have a lasting love. She never felt safe with herself, so she always tries to date super popular and attractive men to feel better, “the report continues.

It is also said that “all Kardashians wanted to be WAGS”.

The report suggests that Khloe realized that the “lifestyle of an athlete came with traps, she was simply embarrassed because it was public and ruined the” family brand “she was trying to build.”

While “they took a little break and she tried to get other perspectives for the life she wanted to build,” she apparently returned with Tristan because “nobody bit the hook.”

Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe in 2018, while the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was pregnant with his son. She stayed by his side at that time, but interrupted their relationship after he was supposedly cheating Khloe with Kylie Jenner’s then best friend, Jordyn Woods, in early 2019.

Khloe maintains a good relationship with Tristan due to his daughter True. They have been seen together several times, causing rumors of reconciliation that have never been confirmed, but they have angered their fans for allegedly recovering their former infidel.

