Keep your teen moving to reduce your risk of depression, the study says

Science shows that moderate to strong aerobic exercise is good for us – it improves sleep. lowers blood pressure; protects against heart disease, diabetes and cancer; reduces stress; increases mood; and fights anxiety and depression.

It is particularly important in puberty, where the first signs of depression appear frequently. But if your child is not an athlete, keeping it away from social media and the ubiquitous screen can be difficult to swim laps or go jogging.

A new study has some good news: Even light physical activity can protect children from depression.

The study, published Tuesday in the journal Lancet Psychiatry, found that 60 minutes of simple exercise a day at age 12 was associated with an average 10% reduction in depression at age 18.

“It’s not just more intensive forms of activity that have a positive impact on our mental health,” said Aaron Kandola, a doctoral student in psychiatry at University College London and lead author of the study, in a statement.

“Many initiatives promote movement among young people, but our results suggest that even light activities should be given more attention,” said lead author Dr. Joseph Hayes, psychiatrist and clinical research consultant at University College London, in a statement.

“Schools could incorporate light activities into their students’ days, such as standing or in active classes,” said Hayes. “It is not very time-consuming and it is easy to adapt to the everyday life of most young people.”

Long-term results

The study was based on information from the Children of the 90s study at the University of Bristol, in which 14,500 women and their children had been observed for 30 years from pregnancy.

4,257 adolescents wore instruments to track their movements at the age of 12, 14 and 16 years over a period of three days. For at least 10 hours each day, accelerometers recorded whether the child was moving or sedentary. The machines offered a better method of tracking than previous studies based on self-reports, the researchers said.

“It is worrying that the amount of time that young people have been inactive has been increasing steadily for years, but there is surprisingly no high-quality research on how this could affect mental health,” said Kandola.

The lack of exercise behavior increased with the age of the children, with depression levels being the highest among the least active. Each additional hour at age 12 was associated with an 11% increase in depression levels at age 18 based on a clinical questionnaire that measures depressive symptoms and their severity in one spectrum.

At the age of 14, every additional hour of inactivity increased depressive values ​​by 8%, while the 16-year-olds increased by 10.5%. The study only looked at depression, not anxiety disorders.

The researchers adapted their analysis to those with depression at the start of the study, as well as the socio-economic status, parenting history, and the like, all of which are related to mental health. While the study is only an association and cannot demonstrate a relationship between exercise and depression, “our study suggests that these two trends could be related,” said Kandola.

In fact, the data indicated that a 2-hour reduction in daily sitting between 12 and 16 years was associated with a 16 to 22 percent reduction in depression levels by the age of 18, the study said.

Rate of mental disorders in adolescents is increasing

According to the World Health Organization, depression is a major cause of disease and disability among adolescents around the world. It accounts for “16% of the worldwide burden of illness and injury for people aged 10 to 19 years”.

The rate of adolescent depression is increasing in the United States. A new study due to be released in March found that the rate of major depression among teenagers increased 52% last year between 2005 and 2017. The study analyzed data from the US drug use and health survey and found that the rate rose from 8.7% to 8.7% over the same period, 13.2%.

A depressive episode is defined by a list of symptoms that include feeling sad, hopeless, frustrated, anxious, or worthless for at least two weeks.

This number fits a 2017 US National Institute of Mental Health analysis that 13.3% of American teenagers ages 12 to 17 have had at least one major depression in the past 12 months. That is more than three million children, mostly girls. Girls are suffering from depressive episodes almost three times as often, the report said.

According to experts, the trend is worrying, especially since only 50% of depressed adolescents are diagnosed before adulthood and suicide is increasing. A study last year found that the number of children and adolescents With suicidal thoughts going to the emergency room in the United States, doubled between 2007 and 2015.

The National Institute of Mental Health is currently funding three different research projects to examine the depressive adolescent brain and evaluate treatments.

What to look for

It could be difficult for parents to distinguish between normal teenage anxiety and depression. Symptoms include fatigue, irritability, unusual sleep patterns, the desire to be left alone, and a lack of interest in school and daily activities.

In 2016, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force announced that all primary care physicians, such as pediatricians and primary care physicians, should routinely screen adolescents over 12 for signs of depression. One of the most common tests is called PHQ (Patient Health Questionnaire).

The questions relate to mood, sleep, energy, concentration and thoughts of suicide and ask the adolescents to rate the severity of their symptoms from “not at all” to “almost every day”.

Parents should be able to access the test through their pediatrician as the 2018 American Academy of Pediatrics updated their guidelines and encouraged all pediatricians to screen adolescents for depression. Depending on the severity of the results, adolescents should be referred for treatment. The United States Agency for Substance Abuse and Mental Health also has a national hotline in English and Spanish that teenagers and parents can call 1-800-662-4357 (HELP).

In the UK, parents can call hotline 0808-802-05544, which is operated by YoungMinds, a nonprofit group that provides depression and depression resources for both teens and parents.

Parents, experts say, can help their depressed child by supporting and affirming their feelings. Try to notice positive behaviors instead of being critical, says the nonprofit Child Mind Institute in the United States.

For example: “Instead of saying: honey, you really should get up and do something. How about calling an old friend? “You could say,” I’m going to the mall to do an errand. Let me know if you’d like to come and maybe we can have lunch together, ”suggests the institute.

And if you can’t break through the first time you try to connect to your teen, try another day. But don’t ignore your teen’s feelings, hoping they will go away.

The National Alliance Against Mental Illness in the United States also has the following tips: