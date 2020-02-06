Keep your plants alive with these handy tips

Getty Images

Hello, my name is Danielle and I kill houseplants. I know, I feel the judgmental eyes, but I also know that I am not alone. Getting a plant for your house always sounds good in theory, but if you’re something like me, it’s just a matter of days before your black thumb claims another victim.

It’s an emotional roller coaster that could almost make you believe that Black Girl Magic has its limits. Almost. Where there is a will, there is a way and keeping your plants alive does not have to be a defeat. With a little practice and a few of our useful tips, you can tap into your inner garden goddess and turn your house from a nightmare for plants into a green dream.

Choose your new friend wisely

Choosing the perfect plant for your home is not as easy as choosing a plant that you think looks good. However, the look does not determine how easy or difficult it is to maintain. If you want to increase your chances of keeping your new friend alive, choose wisely and take home snake plants, violin leaf trees, various ferns and pothos.

Determine the mood

We often buy plants for our house and assume that a good place on a counter or window sill is all they need to survive. However, in order not to end up with another dead plant, you must create the right environment. Bright, non-direct light and good humidity ensure happy plants. Remember that natural light is best, but if that is not possible, light bulbs grow quickly.

Vegetable food for the soul

From making sure you do things like adding active carbon to the soil to help fight bacteria, to using rainwater or distilled water, it doesn’t matter what you feed your plant. You also want to make sure that you do not give your plant too much water and that you give you water every seven to ten days (water directly into the soil for the best result). Make sure you also use clay / terracotta pots for excess water.

Trim for growth

Just like our hair, plants occasionally need a good trim to make them grow tall and strong. Depending on your specific plant, pruning should be done in early spring before the growing season, or at the end of the season in the fall. Use sharp scissors or garden scissors to remove dead leaves and limbs at a 45-degree angle. Remove 10% -20% of the foliage, a little more will make it difficult to grow well.

Happy gardening!

