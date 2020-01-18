A Nigerian lady in a recent social media message on Twitter issued advice to fans of Niara Marley, known as the Marlians.

She urged them to be wise in their life decisions because they do not imitate the good aspect of the life of their favorite artist.

This lady identified as Funke Fatai stated that it is foolish for Marlians to continue to repeat the motto “ Marlians no dey diplome ” to indicate that they do not appreciate education or a degree, while their leader is graduated from a British university and even has a master’s degree. .

She made the statement revealing that Naira Marley graduated from the Peckham Academy in the United Kingdom where he earned a business distinction.

His message reads;

“Do you know that Naira Marley graduated from the Peckham Academy in the UK, where he obtained a business degree. The shocking aspect of his biography is that, he holds a master’s degree !!! And you are there screaming marlins who are not graduates, I pity you. “

Did you know that Naira Marley graduated from the Peckham Academy in the United Kingdom where he graduated with a distinction in business, the shocking aspect of his biography is that, he holds a master’s degree !!! And you are there shouting non-graduate marlins, I pity you.

– Funke Fatai ❤️ #Bbnaija (@phunky___) January 17, 2020

Source: www.ghgossip.com