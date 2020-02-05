Keep another distance? Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar can change budget speech ratified by the Mamata cabinet

Kolkata: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to make some changes to the draft of his speech that has been ratified by the government and that he will hold at the start of the budget session on February 7.

Dhankhar said that the draft of his speech was made available to him after approval from the government, and if he decides to make any addition or change, he would do it in a formal way.

Dhankhar said that the government, led by Mamata Banerjee, had to take into account the opinion of others, “there should be no confrontation if there are different points of view.”

“Here we have to keep one thing in mind and that is the rule of law, the Indian constitution, the welfare of the state and its people,” he added.

A source at the state secretary said there is a possibility that the governor may make some changes (against the wishes of the ruling Trinamool congress) in the area of ​​order and education in state universities, colleges and schools.

“The state government recently changed its position and sent top bureaucrats and ministers to meet Dhankhar in Raj Bhawan and also approved the use of a helicopter during his visit to Shantiniketan,” the source said.

Since becoming governor in July 2019, Dhankhar has been in regular contact with the state government on law and order, education, legislative and administrative matters. The impasse has only increased in recent months.

On several occasions, the governor was criticized by Trinammol officials for crossing his constitutional boundaries. Even Banerjee has said that he works as a BJP spokesperson, but without appointing him.

Dhankhar was recently forced to leave Nazrul Mancha after being confronted with “Go Back Slogans” by students from Calcutta University before the convocation ceremony.

On December 24, 2019, Dhankhar was forced to leave Jadavpur University grounds after officials decided during a “meeting” without going through the convocation because of ongoing protests against the governor by a section of students and teaching staff.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami. (TagsToTranslate) Bengali governor