Keanu Reeves has a Tenido Novia Durante and an Enkanta

(CNN) – A wonderful piece of sea, Keanu Reeves, siempre lo amaremos.

The actor, al que lo hemos pensado mucho en estos últimos meses por todo, desde su actuación hasta sus gestos de caballería, es un tipo bastante privado.

Jennifer Tilly and Alexandra Grant will also be present if they have any questions on the subject.

Tilly le dijo a Page Six que Reeves y Grant en realidad alguna vez for pareja, aunque el mundo solo lo descubrió caminaron de la mano por la alfombra roja en noviembre.

“You have the opportunity to decide for a year, in advance and in the meantime (Grant) with the title” Keanu Reeves es mi novio “and with the title” Espera. ¿Qué? ¿Qué? ¿Qué? ”Tilly le contó a Page Six.

The “John Wick” memory and the Artista / Filántropa is a como-comercial-comercial-comercial-comercial-comercial-comercial-comercial-comercial-comercial film.

Pero la gente comenzó a zumbar cuando for vistos en noviembre en la LACMA Art + Film Gala en Los Ángeles.

Dos películas de Keanu Reeves is 0:43

“It is a real sorprendente para mí cómo en los últimos cinco meses, de repente, ella va a evento con él y todos se vuelven locos, como,” es su nueva novia “, porque ella había ido a muchos eventos con él”, dijo Tilly. “The republic of the que est est saliendo con ella durante varios años”.

Tilly, quien protagonizó la franquicia “Child’s Play”, is a scholarship that is available in different versions and is called “Mujer Genial Y Elegante”.

I love these pictures with and by Jennifer Tilley from last weekend! Thanks @jennifertilly 💙💜❤ Born to Love Preview @lowellryanprojects with JT, @marilynheston, @luckymeeluckyu, Nola, @ jc2_jc2 and my mother who is learning to take a selfie! So much fun ❤💜💙

“You can choose the aperture, and you can choose the center of absence that you want, and you can go looking for the perfect place to publish.” “Creo que todos desean tener algo así. No es un romance deslumbrante de Hollywood ”.

CNN is in contact with a representative of Reeves and Grant para que hagan comentarios.