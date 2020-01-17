Gardai, who investigated the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods, found bloody machetes that he believed were used to kill him.

The 17-year-old was stabbed and dismembered sometime on Sunday night in a murder that shocked the nation.

It is believed that two psychotic butchers peeled his fingertips and thumbs off before he put his severed legs and arms on a street in Coolock, north of Dublin, late Monday evening.

The teenager’s head was found in a burning car in Drumcondra in the early morning of Wednesday morning. Most of his upper body is still missing.

The carnage is believed to have taken place in a house in Drogheda, Co Louth.

The Irish Independent reports that bloody knives have been found in a nearby shed, and it is also suspected that the child’s clothing may have burned out on the back of the house.

However, it is not believed that the blades found were used to dismember Keane.

Continue reading

Keane Mulready-Woods

Today, the Irish Mirror reports how the tragic teenager fought for his life when he was brutally hacked to death.

A killer and his buddy kidnapped the 17-year-old and stabbed him before he chopped his body – and put it in sacks.

A source said, “It is believed that an attempt has been made to prevent Gardai from getting DNA from Keane’s limbs by removing his fingertips.

“One of the two main suspects is said to have defensive wounds. The belief is that he and the other killer removed their fingertips to protect themselves. “

Meanwhile, Gardai was investigating reports of online video and images of the terrible killing of feuds.

The clips were sent to Keane’s gang bosses to incite and intimidate them, while Gardai said they had caused great concern to the victim’s family.

But last night, Chief Supt Christy Mangan said the footage was not from the teenage boy and asked the public not to share the pictures.

He added: “They scare people. This hinders the investigation and false reports do not help. “

The Irish mirror has learned that although the video is not Keane’s, Gardai still hasn’t checked that the pictures are of him.

A source said, “There are images of a torso and amputated legs, but there is no evidence that these are parts of Keane’s remains. For one, the torso has not yet been recovered.”

A high-ranking source said, “It was barbaric. A completely corrupt act.

“Keane’s body parts were dumped in Coolock as a message to her enemies. It’s like something from the Netflix

show Narcos. “

Gardai is gathering information and insight into what has happened to Keane since he was last seen on Dominic’s bridge at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

After this time, he neither answered his phone nor replied to messages.

Detectives are looking for details of the movements of a blue Volvo S40 in which his head and torso were found.

It was stolen in Sandymount, South Dublin in December and given false license plates. Since then, detectives have been trying to establish their movements.

Meanwhile, a relative of the tragic teenager said he wanted justice and asked everyone with information to contact gardai.

Broken-hearted cousin Kelly Mulready added, “Sickos. If someone hears or sees something, please send it to the guards – we want justice for our boy Keane. “

