Keane Mulready-Woods' called Mother hours before she was slaughtered in horrific Drogheda feudal murder

One of the last calls from the slaughtered teen Keane Mulready-Woods was that his mother asked her to leave out the money for a taxi.

The 17-year-old was supposed to be stabbed and dismembered hours later in a murder that shocked the nation.

Keane is believed to have been kidnapped in the Ballsgrove area of ​​Drogheda, Co Louth, and taken to a house in Rathmullen Park, where he was tortured, killed, and cut to pieces.

The Narcos-style murderers threw his arms and legs into a travel bag near a rival gangster’s home in Coolock, North Dublin, on Monday evening, January 13.

His head and hands were discovered in a burning car two days later.

Gardai believes the limbs should be handed over to a rival gang leader as a warning, but they were panicked on the side of the road after police officers were seen patrolling the area.

Speculation is also common when the child’s head is delivered to a criminal as terrifying news.

The Sunday Independent reports that Keane’s last conversation with his mother was over the phone on Sunday, January 12, just after 6 p.m.

The teenager had curfew to be home before dark and asked his mother to leave money on the mantelpiece to pay for the taxi ride, the newspaper said.

He never made it home.

Keane’s family reported that he was missing the next day.

One of his last sightings was at Dominic’s Bridge in Drogheda at around 6pm on Sunday.

Today’s Irish Spiegel reports that Gardai expects to arrest the barbarian killers in the next few days.

Detectives assume that once DNA has been analyzed by knives and machetes that are thought to have been used for the wild assault, they will pounce on the two thugs suspected of gangland carnage.

Officials who searched the house in Rathmullen Park grabbed several large, blood-stained blades that are now under investigation.

