KDOT is working to protect their plows from other drivers news

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – As drivers plow and shut down snow plows, KDOT is testing a new method to protect the plows from knocks from other drivers.

Tonight, KCTV5’s Emily Rittman shows us trying to keep the plows going and clear our highways instead of getting stuck in a maintenance shop.

When snow falls, we all want a plow to fall on our street. However, drivers rarely want to get stuck behind you. Some people who stand behind the big plows try to get past the side, but quickly realize that this is a costly mistake.

Many KDOT plows have an 8-foot wing plow that extends into the next lane. “This allows us to travel one and a half lanes,” said Michael Quizon, KDOTs Public Affairs Manager for the KC subway. “So effectively on two tracks.”

The problem is that many drivers do not know or forget it when they are in a hurry to get off smooth motorways.

“It happened to me during the last storm,” said Robert Kluender, Gardner Sub-Area Supervisor at KDOT. “It was run over by a tractor-trailer. He ran on top of it. “

“It hit the front bumper in his tires so he couldn’t go any further,” he said. “The snow plow was out of service for several hours during a police report and has not had a wing since then because we have to order these wings when they are hit.”

“People see the snow blowing on the right, but they can’t see that there is a plow under all the snow,” said Quizon. “If they try to overtake us on the right, there will be strikes.”

Last year, drivers in Johnson County, Kansas hit five snow plows. So far, the drivers have hit three snow plows this year. In Missouri, according to MODOT, drivers had hit five snow plows in the KC Metro last year alone, and these three had already been hit this year.

For this reason, KDOT added five plowing larger plow markings in Johnson County. Five more are used for plows in Wyandotte County. It’s about “giving the wing plow more visibility,” said Quizon.

So far it seems to be working. This means that they could soon be added to a growing number of plows.

“We drove them during the last storm,” said Klünder. “I really noticed that cars are passing by. When they saw it, they retreated right behind me. I think it makes a difference. “

KCTV5.com is now on the road with you! Get the latest news updates and videos, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigation reports, sports headlines and more from KCTV5 news.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.