KCPD shares video of pursuit and arrest of parade routes | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police have released an official video of the arrest of a driver who has been burst through barricades and left officers behind in a chase along the Chiefs Championship trail.

The video shows where the car entered the restricted area at Riverfront Park, and then officers deploying stopsticks as it approached the main parade. A second officer tried to use a stop stick just before the car crossed the highway on the north side of the city center.

A patrol vehicle blocked the car from not crossing the bridge and the police acted around it, but the vehicle maneuvered around the police trying to maintain safety as more fans were endangered.

Radio communication between the officers indicates that they were worried about the thousands of fans along the way before the parade while a car was driving in the city center. When it came closer to engage Pershing, officers asked if they were trying to box in the vehicle.

Independent police officer JT hand jumped into a vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver on the car as it made the turn to Pershing and the vehicle stopped between Grand and Main on a grassy curb.

“We didn’t know if it was a terrorist attack or if it was just trying to reach a good seat, but we all thought it was an evil intention and should be stopped,” Hand told KCTV5 News.

The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Addae J. Doyle from Kansas City, Kansas, is confronted with allegations of opposition to arrest, possession of a regulated substance and a crime while driving under the influence of alcohol. Prosecutors have requested a $ 75,000 bond.

