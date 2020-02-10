KCPD investigates double shooting News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting that took place on Sunday evening.

According to police, officers went to the area on Cypress Avenue and St. John Avenue just before 5:15 PM.

Police said two people were shot for a company in that area.

Both victims, including men, were taken to the hospital. One is in a critical state. The condition of the other victim is currently unknown.

Detectives and officers are working on generating a suspicious description and finding out what led to the shooting.

No other information is currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474 TIPS.

