KCPD finds missing 14-year-olds at risk | news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Love has been found safe. All previous reporting is below.

The police are looking for a missing and vulnerable teenage girl who was last seen this afternoon.

According to police, 14-year-old Alexandria Love was last seen at 1:15 p.m. near 51st Street and Sni-A-Bar Road. on Thursday.

The police said she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

The last time she saw her, she was wearing a cream sweater, dark pants, and beige boots.

The police said that she needed her medication.

If you know where she is, call the police on 816-234-5136.

