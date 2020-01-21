KCMO police chief said officers were a minute away when night club shots were taking place. News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police say Sunday night’s fatal shots outside a club indicate a dangerous tendency by armed men who are willing to open fire regardless of who is in the Is located nearby. Armed security forces and the police do not prevent them from pulling the trigger.

Balloons are placed to honor the woman killed and the 15 injured. These customers simply queued up in front of the 9ine Ultra Lounge, ducked and ran to survive.

Police say a private security guard shot 29-year-old Jahron Swift. According to the investigators, Swift reached for a powerful weapon and started shooting at a crowd waiting to enter the 9ine Ultra Lounge.

“We know that there were multiple firearms and that the security guard’s actions saved lives,” said Rick Smith, chief of the Kansas City Police Department.

The police were already watching the club for complaints.

“We’ve had a lot of shooting in the crowd in the past,” said Chief Rick Smith.

Because of the Chiefs game and possible wild celebrations, the police department had additional police officers on duty last night who were actively patrolling entertainment areas around Kansas City.

“The officers had checked the parking lot and were less than a minute away when we received our first call. We were just there, ”said Chief Rick Smith. “We had hundreds of people who fled in cars and on foot. All sorts of things. It was an intense scene, to say the least. “

KCTV5 News spoke to a security guard who witnessed the traumatic shots.

“Everyone just sat there for a second trying to get into the club. I think it was really full there. Then the next thing you know, boom, boom, boom. About five shots were fired. People start falling and scattering. “

Chief Rick Smith says officers are constantly working to end the culture of violence in Kansas City.

“We could have 20,000 police officers. Most of the incidents we see were there a minute ago. Some of the other high profile shootings in Westport and some of the other clubs we had were officers 25 meters away and the shootings were still going on, ”said Chief Rick Smith.

The police were nearby last November when four people were shot outside Baccala, an adult nightclub.

Last August, police officers on duty caught the suspected murderer Deon’te S. Copkney, who is accused of shooting and killing Erin Langhofer after shooting a crowd on the first Friday.

“The violent crime Achilles’ heel comes up again and again. You could give us 5,000 people, we can’t change the dynamics of someone’s thoughts, ”said Chief Rick Smith.

KCTV5 News asked the chief of police about preparations for possible Super Bowl celebrations, including a parade if the bosses win. He says city guides have spent a month making sure they have the resources and staff to protect fans.

