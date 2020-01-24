KCKPD asks for public help in solving the December murder news

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – After the 19-year-old’s death in December, authorities asked for public help to solve a murder investigation.

According to the police, the officers went to a house on the 2200 block on Franklin Ave. After a call on December 9, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. and said one person did not respond.

When the police arrived, they found the body of 19-year-old Angelo M. Ramirez.

The police are now sharing images of a vehicle and a person involved in the incident. They also shared two videos on their Facebook page (video 1 here and video 2 here).

The police are still investigating the murder and are asking everyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 913-474-TIPS.

