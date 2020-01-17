KCKPD addresses video on social media of official allegedly sleeping in patrol car | news

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The KCKPD said they knew a video on social media that one of their officers was involved in after the public made them aware of the video.

They have not specified the type of video, but said in a statement that they will not comment on what they call an “incident” because it is “treated as an administrative investigation”.

KCTV5 was able to find the video in question.

A man posted it on Facebook around 5 a.m. and said he was legendary.

“Look,” you can hear the man say. “He’s on the curve.”

It is difficult to see in the video whether the filmed officer is sleeping or just leaning back. The man who shot the video drives back and forth parallel to the patrol car. He later comes closer to see if the officer responds to his lurking. He doesn’t get an answer until about four minutes after the horn.

The man then said, “Bro, you sleep dead on the street.” “I’m waiting for someone,” said the policeman. “Okay, well, I got through here about 15, 20 minutes, man,” said the man who recorded the video. “Cars were driving behind you, stopping, driving around you and all that stuff, man.”

What the officer said afterwards is difficult to hear.

The police told KCTV5 News that it was a violation of the policy to sleep on duty, but they were still working to determine if this actually happened.

KCKPD spokesman Jonathan Westbrook said: “We examine our investigations with due care when a charge is made against a police officer. We want to make sure we can. We look at both sides of the subject and then speak to this official. I think we’ll go back to the person who made the film and look back at that film to see if the claims are true and we’ll deal with those things again. “

Theoretically, he would not talk about which discipline could arise because he said that if there is a violation, they want to be clear first.

We left phone messages for the man who made the video and FOP, but we haven’t received any messages yet.

The police department said that anyone wishing to report any misconduct to the police can call a hotline at 913-573-6373.

The KCKPD also said in its statement that it welcomed complaints from all citizens and encouraged anyone with a problem to call the hotline or the Home Office at 913-573-6370 to report misconduct.

Update pic.twitter.com/Cmz7QHcsth

– KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) January 16, 2020

KCTV5.com is now on the road with you! Get the latest news updates and videos, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigation reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 news.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.