KCK Police: 1 in custody after stalemate at Great Wolf Lodge | News

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The police were on the scene after a man had barricaded himself at a local hotel on Tuesday evening.

Kansas City, Kansas, police posted a tweet at 9 p.m. stating that they were on the scene of a barricaded male subject at the Great Wolf Lodge on Cabela Drive 10401.

Officers are currently on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Great Wolf Lodge.

– KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) 12 February 2020

The man was in one room and part of the hotel was evacuated.

About two hours later, the police posted a tweet that said the man was in custody.

The subject of the barricade incident at the Great Wolf Lodge has been taken into custody.

– KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) 12 February 2020

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.