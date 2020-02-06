KCK man accused in car chase via secure Chiefs parade route News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A 42-year-old man in Kansas City, Kansas, has been charged with the pursuit of cars with law enforcement vehicles by the secure Chiefs Celebration Parade on Wednesday.

Addae J. Doyle is opposed to arrest, possession of a regulated substance and a crime of driving under the influence. Prosecutors have requested a $ 75,000 bond

An apparently disturbed driver who took a “joy ride” along the Super Bowl parade route of the Chiefs in downtown Kansas City was forced and arrested by police and justice.

According to court records, law enforcement officers who worked the Chiefs Parade Celebration had secured the parade route from Riverfront Road to Pershing Road to Grand Boulevard at Union Station around 8.15 am.

A green Ford Taurus approached barricaded parts of the parade route near Front Street and Riverfront Road.

Doyle couldn’t stop and knocked down several barricades, the police said.

A marked police car with lights and sirens began to chase his vehicle.

According to court reports, Doyle accelerated to around 60 km / h while driving in the closed parade route. More emergency vehicles pursued. Officers along the route put in stop poles, causing the tires of his vehicle to run empty.

On Pershing and Grand Boulevard, officers deploy a tactical vehicle intervention to disable his vehicle.

Officers removed Doyle from the driver’s seat.

According to the court, officers have found substances in the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Preliminary toxicological results showed have been tested positive for the presence of amphetamines and cocaine.

The case is still under investigation and other charges are likely to be filed.

