KCI catches up with the weather and causes travel problems news

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – KCI has spent the whole day catching up after dozens of flights canceled.

It was a tough day for travelers as they had to rebook their flights.

When KCTV5’s Abigael Jaymes first arrived at the airport at around 11:30 am on Friday morning, there was a queue all the way down the hall. Things have calmed down a bit now, but it was certainly a long day for travelers.

In addition, a delta flight slid off the runway due to icy conditions, and things put a complete travel headache from there.

The airfield was temporarily closed, but reopened around 7:40 a.m. About an hour later, the airfield was closed due to conditions caused by persistent freezing rain.

As a result, every morning flight was canceled at KCI. This included flights from Nashville, which resulted in many Titan fans looking for a way to get to the AFC Championship game in KC.

The airfield was reopened shortly before noon.

The traveler Angelica Samazar flew to California when her flight was canceled. Despite the inconvenience, she remained positive.

She said, “The first two hours were terrible because you didn’t really know what was going on, but once you find out that the weather is bad and every flight is canceled, think,” It could be worse. “

After the airport reopened around noon, many airlines started their flights again. For the southwest, however, they only resume their flights at 6:00 p.m.

Some travelers have been at the airport since 4 or 5 a.m. So if they can start their flights, they have been at the airport for more than 12 hours.

Sisters Melana and Tatum Scharfen came to the airport at 6:30 a.m. to drive to Indianapolis for a cheerleading competition to find out that they still didn’t want to go anywhere.

“It was really stressful because tomorrow I didn’t know if we were going to do it with our competition, and our entire team was dependent on us,” they said.

Husband and wife Cindy and John Labarge went to Nashville when they got the message.

“If everyone else comes here, we’ll go there,” they said, referring to Sunday’s game.

They were working desperately to rebook their flight after encountering their own problem.

“Go to the counter there and it turns out that we can’t fly until Sunday,” they said.

Despite the inconvenience, they remained positive.

“We just have to make some changes, but that’s fine,” said Cindy. “We are flexible.”

The Sharp Sisters were able to rebook their flight, but only at 7 p.m.

