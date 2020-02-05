KC man charged double murder in September 2019 | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man from Kansas City, recently arrested for unrelated charges in Iowa, is charged with a double fatal shooting in September 2019.

28-year-old Kevin D. Dean faces two counts of second-degree murder, three counts for armed criminal action, first-degree attempted theft, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to court reports filed Tuesday, the Kansas City police responded to an apartment building in the 7900 block of Manchester Avenue on September 10.

Witnesses told police that victim Dajuan M. Reese opened the door and became involved in a confrontation with the other victim Rance Burton and shots were fired. A second armed suspect came in with Burton, witnesses told the police.

Witnesses also said that Burton had been with a suspect known as “40” and that a telephone contact for a person named “40” had been found in Burton’s phone. The suspect has been developed as a person who is linked to the telephone number.

A witness, to whom a photo of the defendant was shown, told the police that she last saw the defendant with Burton on the night of the murder.

Prosecutors have requested a $ 400,000 cash bond.

