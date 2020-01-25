KC man charged after shooting injured 2 adults, 1 child | news

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man is charged several times after three people were shot in the 56th and Bellefontaine area on Thursday evening.

Darcell J. Clark, 28, was charged with two first-degree attacks, unlawful use of a weapon, three cases of armed crime and two cases of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court records, police went to the area on Thursday after someone called and said shots were fired.

When the police arrived, they found two people who had been shot at the scene. They later learned that a third person had already been brought to the hospital.

The two victims told the police that they were standing in front of a car when Clark came up to them and shot them.

A witness confirmed this and added that he returned to his residence after the shooting.

Clark informed the police that someone had shot into his home and hit the third victim who had been taken to the hospital.

The prosecutor requested a $ 50,000 bond.

